$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.49. Ardagh Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 265.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 127,223 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ARD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,460. The stock has a market cap of $333.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

