$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 726.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 41.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Ryerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $317.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.