$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.91. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

GRMN traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.23. 470,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. Garmin has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,453,850.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 209,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $16,521,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,579,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,978 shares of company stock valued at $239,715,312. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

