0x Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Gatecoin and OKEx. 0x has a market capitalization of $179.86 million and $56.77 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.01456442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,262,273 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, DDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, WazirX, Radar Relay, Koinex, Independent Reserve, OKEx, Gatecoin, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Crex24, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Iquant, Bitbns, IDEX, Huobi, DigiFinex, Coinone, ABCC, FCoin, BitMart, Bithumb, HitBTC, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Liqui, C2CX, Binance, BitBay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.