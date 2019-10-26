$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Concho Resources posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Shares of CXO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $145.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concho Resources (CXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.