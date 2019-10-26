$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in International Game Technology by 44.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in International Game Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT remained flat at $$13.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,601,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

