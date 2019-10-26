$1.23 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.25. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 347,234 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,045,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 1,441,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,007. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

