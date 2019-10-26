$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

