127,400 Shares in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Purchased by Lubar & Co. Inc

Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Briggs & Stratton makes up 0.8% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 17.1% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 131.9% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 192.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, VP Rachele Marie Lehr acquired 6,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,229.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,130.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 965,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $278.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

