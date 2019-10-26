13,400 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.00. 1,729,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

