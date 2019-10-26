1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00008766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $137,981.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 305.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,968,640 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

