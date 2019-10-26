$2.39 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

