$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.56.

NSC opened at $188.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.60. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.