$27.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $27.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.28 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $28.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $106.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.46 billion to $114.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.41 billion to $149.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $99.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.