$287.95 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce sales of $287.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $290.86 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $268.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $303,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $625,059. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 108.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.82. 2,145,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,143. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.