$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $2,692,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 1,198,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

