$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to post sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of GT traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $16.56. 7,196,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,268. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

