$325.05 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report $325.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $325.10 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $222.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.60. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

