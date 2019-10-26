4,801 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,801 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Solar by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,340,000 after acquiring an additional 664,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $2,147,838.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,068,284 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

