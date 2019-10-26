$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Westrock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 247,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Westrock by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westrock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Westrock by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Westrock by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

