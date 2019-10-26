$63.82 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $63.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.75 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $100.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $263.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $269.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $255.03 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $260.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMST. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in HomeStreet by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 170.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

