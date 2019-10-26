6,531 Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

