$740.18 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $740.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.90 million and the highest is $758.53 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $719.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. 113,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 669,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,852,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

