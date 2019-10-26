$93.94 Million in Sales Expected for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to announce sales of $93.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $53.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $348.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.58 million to $379.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $362.98 million, with estimates ranging from $334.16 million to $404.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,134. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $460.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

