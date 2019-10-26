951 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,557,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $194.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.17. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.