AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Trading Up 19.6%

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)’s stock price was up 19.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.80, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

About AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.