Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.65. 4,801,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,497 shares of company stock worth $11,672,500 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

