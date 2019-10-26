Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 12,961 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ACN opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.98. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

