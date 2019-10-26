Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 7.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,288,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,939 shares of company stock worth $7,259,499. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

