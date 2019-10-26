Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 1,511.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 16.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 384,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 80.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,363 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,199,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Accuray by 70.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 355,855 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $49,022.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,963.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $78,170 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARAY stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.09 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.