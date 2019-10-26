Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.19

Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Ackroo (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

