Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00.

Redfin stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.37. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. Redfin’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 90.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Redfin by 148.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

