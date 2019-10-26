Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.00, 848,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 623,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

