Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading Up 10.3%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.41 and last traded at $58.26, approximately 595,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 290,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Advanced Energy Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $2,578,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,516.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 145,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

