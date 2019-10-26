Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Reaches $0.0044

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $114,326.00 and $717.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 105% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006521 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,252,090 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.