Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned about 0.84% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $71,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

