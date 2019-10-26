AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Compass Point upped their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

AER stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.25. 390,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. AerCap has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AerCap will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,468,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,737 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

