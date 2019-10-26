AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given $5.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

AEZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 130,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08. AEterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 536.79%. On average, research analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.