AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 110,285 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 213,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEZS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 536.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AEterna Zentaris Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.