Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 135.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:A traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 679,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.