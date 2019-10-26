Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.74, but opened at $57.56. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 97,726 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 61.65 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,942,000 after buying an additional 976,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after buying an additional 525,714 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,564,000 after buying an additional 392,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

