Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $74.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.77. 1,593,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,352,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 530,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 228,690 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

