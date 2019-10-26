AidCoin Price Tops $0.0119 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bittrex. AidCoin has a total market cap of $543,843.00 and $1,107.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00201691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.01486293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00096253 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.