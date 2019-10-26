Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Aion has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01493806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00101405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, RightBTC, Koinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, DragonEX, BitForex, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

