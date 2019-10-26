Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,304,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the previous session’s volume of 288,250 shares.The stock last traded at $26.20 and had previously closed at $23.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Aircastle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Aircastle by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Aircastle by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aircastle by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

