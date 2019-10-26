Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €11.50 by Warburg Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €11.50 ($13.37) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.77 ($12.52).

Shares of AIXA opened at €8.91 ($10.36) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.43 and its 200-day moving average is €9.24. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of €12.10 ($14.06). The firm has a market cap of $996.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

