Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2,948.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AKRX traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.68. 1,156,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,322. The company has a market cap of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. Akorn has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

