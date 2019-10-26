AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALRM. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,956. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 39.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after acquiring an additional 314,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 43.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 749,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

