Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $11.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 668,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

