Allegion’s (ALLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $120.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Allegion stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 911,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $26,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Allegion by 28.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

